Yoel Romero reveals once putting Jon Jones' former legendary opponent into a coma, the latter responds

Yoel Romero has made some recent claims about putting a former opponent of Jon Jones into a coma and the fighter in question has since disputed this.

Romero mentioned this on his podcast Overdogs Espanol and went on to say that when he clashed with the former UFC light heavyweight champion, he put him in a coma after suffering brutal damage.

The fighter in question, Lyoto Machida, has since responded to this characterization from Romero regarding their June 2015 clash at UFC Fight Night 70. 'The Dragon' reached out to MMA Fighting to dispute Romero's account of their contest.

When offering up his side of things and responding to the 'Soldier of God', Machida said:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I heard about [Romero's comments] but I didn't watch [the video], but that's not true at all. What happened was, I broke my nose in that fight and had surgery. But there was no coma or anything like that. That never happened. It makes no sense that a fighter would get in a coma and then fight like 20 times after that."

Check out Yoel Romero's comments on Lyoto Machida below:

Lyoto Machida's career after the Yoel Romero fight

Lyoto Machida did experience a setback against Yoel Romero and was finished in his subsequent outing via strikes in the first round to Derek Brunson in October 2017. However, 'The Dragon' would stitch together a winning streak thereafter. That stretch included victories over Eryk Anders, Vitor Belfort, Rafael Carvalho, and Chael Sonnen.

This successful stretch also saw Machida transfer between promotions with his wins over Anders and Belfort occurring in the UFC and the Carvalho and Sonnen wins transpiring under the Bellator MMA banner.

The 46-year-old would then go on a four-fight losing streak after the victory over Sonnen. That skid saw Machida take defeats to Gegard Mousasi, Phil Davis, Ryan Bader, and Fabian Edwards. That May 2022 setback to Edwards was the last time, as of this writing, that Machida stepped into the cage to compete.

Machida is currently positioned as a team manager for the looming 2025 Global Fight League's inaugural season with the Salvador native garnering a primary spot for Team Sao Paulo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.