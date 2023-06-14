Yoel Romero's fear of heights goes viral: MMA Star appears via Zoom for Bellator 297's 99th floor press conference

Yoel Romero usually goes viral for his impressive knockouts or memorable quotes from his interviews, but this time he went viral for a much different reason.

During today's Bellator 297 press conference, Romero didn't appear in person and instead appeared via Zoom. Chael Sonnen revealed the hilarious reason why he didn't appear in person and mentioned that he was due to a fear of heights as the press conference took place on the 99th floor:

"Turns out he's not scared of much, can we agree on that? Do you guys know why he's not here today? Oh, I hope you guys know...Turns out he's scared of heights...He was scared to come to the press conference when he found out what floor it's on, and quite frankly, I really don't blame him. Guys, we're up here pretty high, aren't we?"

Bellator Public Relations @BellatorPR



… except heights. He joined our Yoel Romero isn’t scared of ANYTHING.… except heights. He joined our #Bellator297 press conference on the 99th floor of the Willis Tower via Zoom: Yoel Romero isn’t scared of ANYTHING.… except heights. He joined our #Bellator297 press conference on the 99th floor of the Willis Tower via Zoom: https://t.co/7dEreZstKm

It was all in good fun for 'The American Gangster,' who made it clear that 'The Soldier of God' wasn't afraid of reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov. Fans commented on the hilarious visual of the former UFC title challenger answering questions virtually and doing a virtual staredown with Nemkov:

"I wouldn’t want to be on the 99th floor either. F*ck that. Lol" [@jenandhulk - Twitter]

Jen @jenandhulk Bellator Public Relations @BellatorPR



… except heights. He joined our Yoel Romero isn’t scared of ANYTHING.… except heights. He joined our #Bellator297 press conference on the 99th floor of the Willis Tower via Zoom: Yoel Romero isn’t scared of ANYTHING.… except heights. He joined our #Bellator297 press conference on the 99th floor of the Willis Tower via Zoom: https://t.co/7dEreZstKm I wouldn’t want to be on the 99th floor either. Fuck that. Lol twitter.com/bellatorpr/sta… I wouldn’t want to be on the 99th floor either. Fuck that. Lol twitter.com/bellatorpr/sta…

"This is HILARIOUS...bless him." [@cademorehouse - Twitter]

"Yoel doing the Bellator presser from his hotel room bed is incredible" [@Grabaka_Hitman - Twitter]

caposa @Grabaka_Hitman Yoel doing the Bellator presser from his hotel room bed is incredible Yoel doing the Bellator presser from his hotel room bed is incredible https://t.co/xG9TLdVe5Z

Romero is currently riding a two-fight winning streak and will look to become light heavyweight champion at 46 years old.

Yoel Romero says 5 rounds won't be an issue for him

Yoel Romero is confident in his abilities as he looks to defeat Vadim Nemkov for the light heavyweight championship at Bellator 297 this Friday.

During today's press conference, 'The Soldier of God' responded to questions regarding his cardio for the full 5 rounds. The former UFC title challenger mentioned that he doesn't believe it will be an issue and had a great training camp in preparation for the fight, saying:

"No, I don't worry about this...I had good preparation...[His translator chimed in] He's not worried about it, he's in great phenomenal shape even though people say at the old age that you'll fade off in the later rounds. He's not worried about that, he's confident in his team and his preparation."

Poll : 0 votes