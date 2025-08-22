  • home icon
  Yoenis Tellez vs. Abass Baraou: Live round-by-round updates

Yoenis Tellez vs. Abass Baraou: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Aug 22, 2025
tellez
Yoenis Tellez (left) vs. Abass Baraou (right) takes place on Aug. 23 [Image Courtesy: @mostvaluablepromotions via Instagram]

The Yoenis Tellez vs. Abass Baraou round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming interim super welterweight title fight set to co-main event the MVP card on Aug. 23 over 12, three-minute, rounds.

Tellez enters the ring with a spotless 10-0 record, with seven of those wins being stoppages. Baraou, by contrast, is not undefeated, with a 16-1 record. He isn't as heavy-handed as Tellez either, with just 9 knockouts/TKOs. The pair compete for Tellez's interim WBA super welterweight strap.

However, Baraou isn't expected to dethrone Tellez for the belt, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing the champion as a -900 favorite. Baraou, though, is a +550 underdog. The card is set to start at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time).

Meanwhile, the Tellez vs. Baraou championship fight is expected to start at around 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming super welterweight title fight.

Yoenis Tellez vs. Abass Baraou

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

