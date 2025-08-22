Yoenis Tellez vs. Abass Baraou: Live round-by-round updates

The Yoenis Tellez vs. Abass Baraou round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming interim super welterweight title fight set to co-main event the MVP card on Aug. 23 over 12, three-minute, rounds.Tellez enters the ring with a spotless 10-0 record, with seven of those wins being stoppages. Baraou, by contrast, is not undefeated, with a 16-1 record. He isn't as heavy-handed as Tellez either, with just 9 knockouts/TKOs. The pair compete for Tellez's interim WBA super welterweight strap.However, Baraou isn't expected to dethrone Tellez for the belt, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing the champion as a -900 favorite. Baraou, though, is a +550 underdog. The card is set to start at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time).Meanwhile, the Tellez vs. Baraou championship fight is expected to start at around 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming super welterweight title fight.Yoenis Tellez vs. Abass BaraouRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10:Round 11:Round 12: