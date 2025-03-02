  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian Williams: Full video highlights

Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian Williams: Full video highlights

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Mar 02, 2025 02:16 GMT
Yoenis Tellez (left) and Julian Williams (right) faced off on March 1 [Image courtesy: @yoenis_official01 on Instagram]
Yoenis Tellez (left) and Julian Williams (right) faced off on March 1 [Image courtesy: @yoenis_official01 on Instagram]

Yoenis Tellez and Julian Williams went toe-to-toe in a 12-round boxing match for the WBA interim super middleweight title on March 1. The event was held at the Barclays Center in New York.

Ad

Tellez entered the fight with an undefeated record of 9-0. Williams, on the other hand, was going through a rough patch prior to the encounter as he was 1-3 in his last four bouts.

In the second round of the fight, the referee intervened in order to break the clinch but Tellez took the opportunity to land a shot on Williams.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Cuban boxer landed a heavy uppercut in the third round that seemingly affected Williams.

Ad

As the fight progressed, Tellez continued to find success with his strikes.

Ad

The fight eventually went the distance and ended in a unanimous decision victory for Tellez. The three judges scored the contest 118-110, 117-111 and 119-109 in the favor of the 24-year-old.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Puneet Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी