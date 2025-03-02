Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian Williams: Full video highlights

Yoenis Tellez and Julian Williams went toe-to-toe in a 12-round boxing match for the WBA interim super middleweight title on March 1. The event was held at the Barclays Center in New York.

Tellez entered the fight with an undefeated record of 9-0. Williams, on the other hand, was going through a rough patch prior to the encounter as he was 1-3 in his last four bouts.

In the second round of the fight, the referee intervened in order to break the clinch but Tellez took the opportunity to land a shot on Williams.

The Cuban boxer landed a heavy uppercut in the third round that seemingly affected Williams.

As the fight progressed, Tellez continued to find success with his strikes.

The fight eventually went the distance and ended in a unanimous decision victory for Tellez. The three judges scored the contest 118-110, 117-111 and 119-109 in the favor of the 24-year-old.

