"You always come from a place of love" - Bert Kreischer praises Joe Rogan’s "big brother" influence during candid discussion on $250 million podcast

Comedian Bert Kreischer praised Joe Rogan's influence on his life during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. On episode #2291 of JRE, the UFC commentator welcomed Kreischer, who expressed his appreciation for Rogan’s mentorship as the podcast began.

The comedian highlighted significant moments when Rogan advised him to strive for greatness. Kreischer talked about his friendship with Rogan, highlighting the UFC commentator’s warm hugs and reflecting on how the 57-year-old host has been like an older brother to him. He said:

“You give the best hugs, like at the UFC the other night when I saw you. You came up and just wrapped it up. I love it—I'm a hug guy too. I think it shows your emotion. I love a real hug. I know you love me. I never had a brother growing up, and you've always been pretty honest with me the way a big brother would be. And you've always come from a place of love."

He continued:

“I remember, I was doing nothing and feeling like nothing. I'm sitting in the backstage of the store with you, and you just looked at me and said, 'Tommy's doing theaters.' And I said, 'Okay.' And you said, 'You need to be doing theaters.' I was like, 'Okay.' And then you said, 'You need a Netflix special. You need to get one.' I was like, 'All right, Joe, how am I supposed to do that?' And you said, 'Be undeniable.' And you just walked away. And I f**king was like—that's the kind of mentorship you look for in a friend.”

Check out Bert Kreischer’s comments below (00:00:14):

Kreischer and Rogan share a great relationship, and this appearance on the JRE podcast marked the comedian’s 37th visit. It’s quite evident that the UFC commentator enjoys talking to Kreischer about a range of topics.

Joe Rogan names the scariest UFC fighter to Bert Kreischer on podcast

In the above-mentioned podcast, Joe Rogan names Khamzat Chimaev as the scariest UFC fighter. Rogan played clips of Chimaev and highlighted his dominance in the UFC octagon to Bert Kreischer, who doesn’t know much about the UFC.

Rogan said:

“The scariest guy in the UFC, or one of the scariest, is from Chechnya. Dude, this guy is a f**king… Khamzat Chimaev, he is a f**king animal. Have you ever seen that guy fight? So, Khamzat Chimaev is the number one contender in the middleweight division." [2:47:33]

"He’s a f**king monster, and he’s so aggressive, like relentlessly aggressive. Bro, the amount of f**king grappling power you have to have to ragdoll Kevin Holland like this is insane.”

