"YOU ARE HER" - Ex-UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich wows in a stunning orange halter-neck and slicked-back hairstyle

Former UFC women's fighter Rachael Ostovich has left fans stunned with an Instagram post where she can be seen in a stunning orange halter-neck outfit.

She captioned the post saying:

"Show out when I want to"

Reacting to the post, fans have flooded its comments section with admiration for her look.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

"The baddest"

"Explicit beauty always love"

"The slick back look is my favorite on youuuu mami"

"You look divine, darling."

Fan reactions

Ostovich was last seen inside the octagon back in 2020 against Gina Mazany. Following her TKO loss on the night, she was released from the UFC and went on to join BKFC a few months later.

She made her BKFC debut against fellow former UFC star Paige VanZant at BKFC 19 and lost the bout via unanimous decision. Since then, she has not returned to compete inside the BKFC ring and the chances of her ever returning seem slim at the moment.

Despite being out of action for a while, Rachael Ostovich seems to be doing fine after recently joining the exclusive content-sharing platform, OnlyF*ns. This decision was made after a lot of requests from her fans worldwide.

Rachael Ostovich jumped from a balcony to escape her abusive husband

Rachael Ostovich has been involved in several significant incidents that have captured public attention in her life. Among them was one in 2018 involving a confrontation with her now ex-husband Arnold Berdon, who is also a former MMA fighter.

The incident occurred after an evening out with their family turned sour, and Berdon punched the former UFC star repeatedly. According to court documents, she stated:

"After a night out with family, he [Arnold Berdon] punched me repeatedly on the head, face, ribs, making me fall to the ground. I gasped for breath and escaped through my sister's balcony. I coughed up blood, threw up several times and had a cracked orbital."

Arnold Berdon was sentenced to four years' probation and charged with domestic abuse. During the court procedures, it was revealed that Berdon was under the influence of drugs at the time he inflicted violence on Rachael Ostovich.

