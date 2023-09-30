"You brought this upon yourself" - Hilarious conversation between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor-fan ends in heavyweight KO

While Michael Chandler is undeniably among the UFC's most entertaining lightweights, the former Bellator champion also has an incredible sense of humor. 'Iron' recently engaged in some top-tier banter with two MMA-based X handles, showing off his ability to handle comedic heat.

For context, Chandler posted a cryptic tweet about having all the time in the world to wait for his next opponent. Given that 'Iron' is strongly linked to a blockbuster bout against Conor McGregor next, it's safe to assume he was referring to waiting for the Irishman to get into fighting form again.

A fan replied to his tweet by repeating McGregor's infamous "You'll do what you're told" line. Since the fan made a minor grammatical error in their response, Michael Chandler duly corrected them, only to be corrected in turn by @BoogerBeard, a well-known MMA-based X handle.

After the two went back and forth in a hilarious exchange, another popular MMA-based account, @McGregorRousey, jumped in and sarcastically asked them to stop firing shots at each other. To this, Michael Chandler replied:

"You can’t stand humility and normalness on this putrid app?"

Responding to Chandler, @McGregorRousey hilariously posted a screenshot of Francis Ngannou fighting 'Iron' in the octagon in the UFC video game. He quoted-tweeted the post:

"That’s it. You brought this upon yourself."

Michael Chandler's next fight: Conor McGregor asks 'Iron' to be patient

Conor McGregor recently confirmed that he intends to settle his rivalry with Michael Chandler in the cage next. The Irishman also reiterated that despite all the roadblocks that seem to hinder their matchup being officially announced, he's looking at Chandler as his comeback opponent.

McGregor has been out of action since his ill-fated bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. After fracturing his leg during the fight, 'The Notorious' was sidelined for over two years. However, he made his public return as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposite Chandler earlier this year.

Given that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler had no love for each other on the show, the two were highly expected to clash in the octagon after the season ended. However, issues like McGregor's extended absence from the USADA testing pool have made fans doubt if the fight will happen.

In a recent interview with All Out Fighting, the former two-division champion confirmed that he's returning against Chandler and said:

"Yes, it has to be. Has to be. Chandler, sit down and wait and shut your mouth, yeah? The Mac will be here soon."

