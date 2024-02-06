“You can buy this in Toys 'R' Us” - Newly unveiled championship belt for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fails to impress fight fans

Fans may be anticipating the heavyweight title unification bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk but the accompanying belt left many wanting more.

Revealing a new 'Heavyweight Undisputed Champion' belt on Feb. 5, Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh announced the strap as a new prize for the winner of the super fight on May 18. Fury is the current WBC heavyweight champion with Usyk holding the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight belts, making the winner the first unified heavyweight title holder since 1999.

Though there have previously been several undisputed heavyweight champions, Alashikh created the first belt to recognize the achievement.

Despite its significance, several fans were unimpressed by the appearance of the belt.

Citing low quality, one fan jokingly claimed that the belt could be purchased at a toy store.

Other fans commented that the belt had the appearance of a WWE championship moniker rather than a boxing title.

Fans wrote:

"All that money and this is all they could come up with?"

"A 5 dollar belt for winning this? 🤣"

"That's more WWE than boxing"

"Another belt. Just what boxing needs"

"Please tell me that isn't what it's going to look like"

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk now set for May 18 main event

With Tyson Fury suffering a cut above his eye to delay his upcoming bout with Oleksandr Usyk, the heavyweight unification title bout will now take place on May 18.

Fury and Usyk both appeared on The MMA Hour alongside Turki Alalshikh to announce the new date in a special episode of the show.

Aside from the new date, the event will remain the same as the one intended for Feb. 17. Alalshikh 'guaranteed' that the fight would take place on May 18, noting a $10 million penalty for the fighter who withdraws from the matchup.

Barring a draw or overturned result, the 'Ring of Fire' event will crown the first unified heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in 1999.