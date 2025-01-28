"You can do yourself a disservice" - A surprised Joe Rogan reacts to Jiri Prochazka's revelation about being sick ahead of Jamahal Hill fight

Jiri Prochazka recently told Joe Rogan about his health hiccup just before the Jamahal Hill fight at UFC 311 earlier this month. The former UFC light heavyweight champion notably beat 'Sweet Dreams' via a third-round knockout.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show (JRE MMA Show #165), Prochazka told the veteran podcaster about falling ill before the fight due to overtraining. Recalling his ordeal, 'Denisa' said:

"I had the flu... For one week, like, five days before fight week I was in a... fever... Maybe I’m a little bit glad for that because every time I’m trying to push my preparation too much that I hurt myself or I overtrain, so that’s why I’m maybe just a little bit glad for that.”

Rogan was intrigued by Prochazka's revelation and shared his thoughts on the issue of MMA fighters overextending themselves in training before fights. Theorizing how such regimens could hurt their performances, Rogan said:

"That's interesting, right? It's so hard because you want to prepare so hard. You're so disciplined, so driven but you can do yourself a disservice. You can go too far, and then you don't recover enough, and then you go into fights a little compromised. We've seen that many times with fighters who just get so enthusiastic about their training."

Check out Jiri Prochazka and Joe Rogan's interaction below (0:1):

Jiri Prochazka tells Joe Rogan about pre-UFC 311 sauna mishap

It appears Jiri Prochazka didn't have a comfortable weight cut before his Jamahal Hill fight at UFC 311. In the same interview with Joe Rogan, the UFC star opened up about losing too much weight in the sauna and having to cover it up by chugging water.

Talking about his mishap in the sauna, Prochazka stated that he tried to drink to hide the weight difference by drinking one litre of water and said:

"“When I go do the sauna the night before the weigh in, I thought I’ll do my best, but I spent 2 hours in there. The second day after that, I went to do the weight, and I was like 91 kgs, and I’m fighting in 93kg. I was the only guy in the weigh-ins trying to hide it by drinking one litre of water”

