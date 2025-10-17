"You can elbow me and sh**" - Mike Perry wants to fight Nate Diaz in Dirty Boxing

Mike Perry recently expressed a keen desire to fight Nate Diaz in Dirty Boxing and would be open to the Stockton slugger using his elbows against him. Perry launched hybrid-rules promotion 'Dirty Boxing Championship' in July 2024 while competing in the BKFC as a bare-knuckle fighter.Perry recently defeated fellow UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens via fifth-round TKO at the BKFC 82 event and defended the symbolic 'King of Violence' title. In a recent episode of the OverDogs Podcast, Perry called out Diaz for his next fight and said:&quot;Nate Diaz, you should fight me in dirty boxing with 4-ounce gloves and you can elbow me and sh*t, it's cool.&quot;Diaz left the UFC after beating Tony Ferguson via fourth-round submission in his last octagon outing at UFC 279 in September 2022. He later made his boxing debut against Jake Paul in August 2023, where he was beaten via unanimous decision. The Stockton slugger redeemed himself with a majority decision win over Jorge Masvidal last July.When Mike Perry called out Conor McGregor for a bare-knuckle boxing matchEarlier this year, Mike Perry called out Conor McGregor for a bare-knuckle boxing match. BKFC's 'King of Violence' has gone 6-0 in the promotion and is widely known for being the face of the organization.Given his status, it's no surprise that Perry wants a showdown against the biggest superstar in the MMA world and the BKFC's co-owner. In an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Perry called out McGregor and said:“Conor’s over there playing around. Get your ass back in the ring and let’s do something. Platinum Tequila versus Proper Twelve. Your whiskey dropped you, I’ll drop you. Conor’s doing a great job as far as promoting, talking the game up in BKFC, getting you excited about the fights that you didn’t care about otherwise before. I’m grateful for all the people who have paid attention to the bare-knuckle fights that I’ve had.”