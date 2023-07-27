"You can get so attached" - Joe Rogan relives Lionel Messi winning the World Cup and the impact it had on millions of fans

Joe Rogan, in his podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience' reminisced about the moment when the Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi scored twice to help sail his team across the line in the FIFA World Cup in December last year.

"What's fascinating to me he's as happy as they are, the people on the other team that were rooting for them, they're devastated right now. That's the weird thing about sports, you can get so attached to what's happening that a loss is like really a loss, can't believe we fu*ckin lost to Kansas City."

Watch the video below (1:23):

Lionel Messi's Argentina signed off as a winner in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in a dramatic game that concluded all the way up to a penalty shoot. The tournament was hyped by the presence of soccer stars like Messi and his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé of France in the finale. Messi's experience, however, came in handy as the legend ended up on the winning side, shattering the hopes of France defending the FIFA trophy successfully.

Joe Rogan ridicules controversy surrounding Jason Aldean's 'Small Town' song and calls out 'Far Worse' rap tracks

Joe Rogan disparaged the controversy involving Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' song in his podcast. Rogan highlighted plenty of songs with further regressive and degrading lyrics that go unnoticed. The UFC commentator was seemingly miffed with the "selective outrage" over this country song.

"I’m not saying that’s the greatest song the world has ever known, but the level of outrage coming from people that are upset about that song is so strange when there are hundreds of rap songs out there that are infinitely worse."

Watch the video below (0:18):

Aldean's music video for the song caused an uproar as it featured authentic news footage of violence and riots in 2020 in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder. He was accused of promoting racism by the liberal activists, forcing the CMT to pull down the music video from circulation on their network.

Some of the critics also accused the song of being 'pro-lynching', as the video was filmed in front of Maury County Courthouse, in Columbia, Tennesse, where the lynching of Henry Choate, 18, had taken place in 1927.