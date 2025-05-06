“You can kill me, but I will not give up” - Abdulla Dayakaev proud to showcase his heart in stellar comeback KO over Saemapetch

Abdulla Dayakaev’s rise from Russian security guard to global Muay Thai contender just got its most dramatic chapter yet.

Coming out of relative obscurity, the 23-year-old from Dagestan pulled off one of the most memorable comebacks of the night at ONE Fight Night 31. He recovered from an early knockdown to stop Thai veteran Saemapetch Fairtex in Round 2. With the win, Dayakaev not only picked up a career-high finish, but he also planted himself firmly on the global bantamweight Muay Thai radar.

The fight kicked off with both men on the gas. Saemapetch came out hard and dropped Dayakaev in the second round, but the Russian prospect survived the count and came storming back, unleashing a torrent of strikes that forced the referee to wave it off at 1:44 of the second round.

With that explosive global debut, Abdulla Dayakaev made it known that he's isn't here to just participate - he wants his 26 pounds of gold.

"You can kill me, but I will not give up," he said in the in-ring interview. "I’ll come back, Inshallah. I’m not joking when I say I came here to become a champion."

Watch the ONE Fight Night 31 post-event interview below:

Abdulla Dayakaev keen to break into bantamweight top five, eyes Rambolek and Felipe Lobo: "Doesn't matter which fight"

Now, with his global debut behind him and Saemapetch added to his growing list of victims, Dayakaev's thirst for blood has been ignited. Rather than sate him, this win has him hungry for more.

"No, for me doesn't matter which fight. I think now I want I can be in the top five. I want to fight with Rambolek and Felipe Lobo. I want to be champion this division."

Watch Abdulla Dayakaev's dominant performance against Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 31, available via replay on Prime Video with an active subscription.

