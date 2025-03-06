“You can do so much with that” - Denis Puric on Nabil Anane’s freakish god-given natural gifts

Denis Puric wishes he had Nabil Anane's height.

The six-foot-four Algerian-Thai sensation is coming off the biggest win of his career at ONE 170, scoring a stunning first-round TKO over Nico Carrillo to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Next, he'll look to trade in his interim title for undisputed gold when he meets reigning two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The pair will unify their respective titles in one of the most anticipated rematches of the year.

The first time around, Superlek landed a brutal knockout against Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Puric offered a word of advice to Anane as he sets out to avenge his only loss inside the Circle and become an undisputed world champion for the first time in his career.

"Jab, teep, jab, jab, set up the kicks to the head, you know, follow up with the hands that's it," Puric said when asked what he should do differently this time. "Or hands, throw the kick maybe on the way out because those things are so long, right? You can do so much with that. I wish I had the f***ing height."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

Denis Puric ready to snap Jaosuayai's win streak at ONE Friday Fights 100

While much of the attention is on ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23, Denis Puric will step back inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, one week before ONE Championship's return to Japan.

Stepping into the familiar confines of the Mecca of Muay Thai, 'The Bosnian Menace' will meet streaking Thai prospect Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi at ONE Friday Fights 100 on March 14.

Denis Puric will look to climb back into the win column after coming up short against former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 167 in June.

Overall, 'The Bosnian Menace' is 41-14 in his professional fighting career with noteworthy wins over Tagir Khalilov, Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, and Jacob Smith.

Jaosuayai goes into his toughest test to date riding a three-fight win streak.

