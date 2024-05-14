"You can’t knee in boxing buddy" - Fans react as Jorge Masvidal warns Nate Diaz about a Ben Askren-like fate  

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Jorge Masvidal's strong warning to Nate Diaz. The two fighters are slated to face each other in a 10-round boxing match on July 6 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Masvidal and Diaz have already fought, though not in a boxing ring. In November 2019, they engaged in their first professional combat sports match, a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 244. Masvidal was victorious in the bout, stopping Diaz via third-round TKO to become the first-ever BMF champion.

Recently, Masvidal took to X and made a grim prediction about his much-anticipated boxing showdown against Diaz. He stated that Diaz would share the same fate as Ben Askren. For context, Masvidal squared off against Askren at UFC 239, where he defeated his opponent in five seconds to record the fastest knockout in UFC history. He wrote:

''July 6, 2019 I knocked out Ben Askren in 5 seconds. July 6, 2024 @natediaz209 will face a similar fate.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

''You can’t knee in boxing buddy''

''You peaked hard back then and been chasing it ever since lol''

''You got lucky against Nate cause a cut stopped the fight''

''No one has ever knocked out a Diaz brother. You think you, as a certified gate keeper, will be the one to do it?''

Masvidal is coming off four consecutive losses in the octagon, the last of which came against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. After that, he decided to hang up his boots.

Meanwhile, Diaz last competed at UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson, winning via submission. He then resigned from the promotion to pursue other opportunities. Almost a year later, the Stockton native lost to Jake Paul via unanimous decision in his first professional boxing match.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz boxing clash reportedly postponed

The highly anticipated boxing match between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz has been rescheduled for July 6, 2024, from its original date of June 1. Furthermore, the location appears to have changed from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, to the Honda Center in Anaheim.

According to MMA Mania, the delay is a strategic attempt to prevent competition at a major UFC event. The original date aligned with UFC 302, a lightweight championship fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. Scheduling a boxing match alongside a major UFC event may have diverted fans' attention and affected ratings for both events.