“You have to be consistent” – Sage Northcutt believes achieving success is all about having unwavering determination

If you want to learn a thing or two bout self-discipline and determination in the face of adversity, ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is your guy.

On Friday, January 28, Northcutt is expected to make his third appearance for ONE Championship when he meets Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki as part of a loaded ONE 165 event in Tokyo.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return, Sage Northcutt engaged with fans in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), where he offered some advice to a fan on how he maintains his motivation, even in the face of adversity or complacency:

“With everything, progress takes time and you have to be consistent,” Northcutt said. “Even when you don't feel like working out or eating quite right, it's just a matter of setting short-term goals and doing a little at a time. It's important to surround yourself with positive people and be careful of what you watch and listen to.”

Sage Northcutt bounces back from brutal ONE Championship debut

After making a name for himself in North America, Sage Northcutt signed with ONE Championship amid a three-fight win streak.

However, disaster struck in his promotional debut as he suffered a brutal 29-second knockout at the hands of Cosmo Alexandre. The injuries ‘Super’ faced kept him on the shelf for the next four years.

He made his triumphant return at ONE Fight Night 10 last May and scored a stunning 39-second heel hook submission against former Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba.

Northcutt will look to build off that momentum against one of the most respected fighters in the history of the sport, Shinya Aoki, at ONE 165.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the event via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.