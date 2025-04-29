"You crack me up" - Fans react as Merab Dvalishvili drops hilarious new skit before Sean O'Malley rematch 

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has recently dropped a new playful skit involving Sean O'Malley on social media, adding to their light-hearted trash-talk in the build-up to their rematch on June 7 at UFC 316.

Ad

'The Machine' and 'Suga' first locked horns at UFC 306, where the Georgian cruised to a unanimous decision victory and captured the bantamweight title. He has since defended his title against Umar Nurmagomedov in the co-main event of UFC 311. On the other hand, O'Malley has not returned to the octagon since his defeat against Dvalishvili.

With their rematch bout booked for UFC 316, Dvalishvili has turned up the fun again as he continues to fire playful jabs at O'Malley. In his recent skit, 'The Machine' has jumped on the viral morning routine trend— waking up in bed while cuddling a pillow made to look like 'Suga' before taking a dip in the pool and getting on with his day.

Ad

Trending

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

The skit instantly sparked fan reactions on the platform, with one fan commenting:

"You crack me up."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others commented:

"The 15-minute leap into the pool lmao."

"Somebody stop him."

"This man just drank chlorine."

"The real decision merchant."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @MerabDvalishvil on X]

Cory Sandhagen breaks down Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Cory Sandhagen has recently shared his analysis of the fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Ad

Nurmagomedov came into this fight with a perfect 17-0-0 record, however, 'The Machine' handed him his first professional loss via unanimous decision. During an interview with MMAFightingonSBN, Sandhagen shared his detailed analysis of the fight and praised both fighters for their impressive performance.

"Their fight was awesome. They both fought really good. The way that Umar was able to defend a lot of those shots was amazing but I think it took a lot out of him. Wrestling like that is not easy and then to go back to striking, especially if you're a mover type of striker, it can be difficult."

Ad

'The Sandman' added:

"I thought [the fight] was super competitive. I thought it was 2-2 going into the fifth round and Umar was looking really good in the first 90 seconds of that round, and then Merab kind of took over once the gas went away a little bit."

Check out Sandhagen's comments about Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov below (10:38):

Ad

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.