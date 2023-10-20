"You cry, you get sad" - Charles Oliveira gets real as he provides update on injury that led to Islam Makhachev rematch cancellation

Islam Makhachev was initially slated to face Charles Oliveira in a rematch for the 155 lbs strap at UFC 294. Things, however, took a turn, as Oliveira was forced to withdraw due to injury, and was subsequently replaced by 145 lbs champion, Alexander 'The Great' Volkanovski.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, 'do Bronx' has now revealed a lot more information on the injury that forced him out of what he believes to be one of the most important fights of his career.

Oliveira said that he suffered a 'deep' gash when he 'clashed heads with his partner.' Chute Boxe, the gym out of which Oliveira trains, is known to facilitate hard sparring and training, so it's not surprising that they were going at it just a week prior to his UFC 294 bout.

Regardless, Oliveira 'slipped while defending a takedown' causing a clash of heads that forced him out. According to Oliveira, he required '10 to 15 days to heal.'

In the same interview, he expressed how disappointed he was, and went on to say that sometimes, 'you cry, you get sad, you want to be with people that really love you' and added that his dream of becoming champion once again is now 'more distant.'

Islam Makhachev claims mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov can beat Sean Strickland 'if he wants it'

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev recently took to Instagram to share an anecdote about one of his interviews. Islam Makhachev posted a clip of himself working out with longtime friend and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, alongside a caption which read(translated from Russian):

"Today I was asked in one of the interviews: "Can Khabib come back and beat Strickland in the championship fight?" ” I can say with confidence that he would easily do it. Almost three years have passed since Habib finished his career, but he never misses a workout. And I can say with confidence: If he wants, it won't be difficult for him."

Check out the post here:

While Khabib Nurmagomedov's track record is certainly impressive, it may be a stretch to say that he could beat Sean Strickland, the UFC's 185 lbs. champion. Strickland fights two divisions above Khabib, who was champion at 155 lbs. and so, it seems implausible. That being said, if anyone is capable of such a task, 'the Eagle' is certainly one to consider.