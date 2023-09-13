"You didn’t beat up a real champion" - Keith Thurman discredits Terence Crawford's recent win as he claps back at 'Bud'

Keith Thurman has responded to Terence Crawford's recent tweet where 'Bud' shut down the possibility of a showdown with 'One Time'.

It all started when Crawford uploaded a post on Twitter that was aimed at Danny Swift and Thurman. 'Bud' accused the two athletes of ducking a fight against him in the past and claimed that they would never get an opportunity to share the squared circle with him.

"My my how the tables have turned. Danny Swift you Keith Thurman Jr. will never and I mean never get a shot at the top dog and that’s me. Y’all h*e a*sess didn’t want no smoke when I wanted to fight member. Now y’all want to fight so bad go keep fighting each other like before."

Crawford's comments did not sit well with Thurman who proceeded to discredit 'Bud's recent victory against Errol Spence Jr. 'One Time' said that the 35-year-old did not defeat a real champion and added that he would dominate against the version of Spence that showed up in the fight against Crawford.

“You didn’t beat up a real champion. I don’t think that version of Errol Spence would beat Shawn Porter… You didn’t beat up a real champion, kid. Everybody knows you put Thurman in the ring on that same night, Thurman wipes that Spence. That Spence, that Errol gets wiped by many people.”

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. locked horns on July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Crawford put on a masterclass in that fight defeating 'The Truth' via TKO in the ninth round.

By doing so, 'Bud' made history by becoming the only male fighter to have all four major titles in two different weight divisions.

What is Terence Crawford and Keith Thurman's boxing record?

Terence Crawford holds one of the most glorious professional records in boxing today. The 35-year-old has stayed undefeated in his entire professional career and has an impeccable record of 40-0.

This record contains victories over fighters like Errol Spence Jr., Shawn Porter, Kell Brook and Amir Khan.

Keith Thurman, on the other hand, also has an impressive record of 29-1. 'One Time' has defeated the likes of Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia during his career.

Thurman's only loss came at the hands of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao via split decision in July 2019.