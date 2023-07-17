“You don’t need to be smart to be a good fighter” - Bo Nickal’s photo with Donald Trump sparks backlash from MMA fans

UFC Middleweight fighter Bo Nickal recently shared a picture of himself alongside former US President Donald Trump. Nickal posted the image on Instagram with the caption:

"America's sweethearts us"

Given Donald Trump's controversial status, fans flooded the post. Some offered support, while others called out Bo Nickal.

User @_rizengrind attacked Nickal for posing alongside Trump and supporting him. They said:

"What an embarrassing photo lmao. I guess you don't need to be smart to be a good fighter. The criminal loves using these fighters. It's sad."

Many fans seemed to echo the sentiment. Several users said they would unfollow Bo Nickal. User @tenfoldtiger wrote:

"U just lost a fan"

Others, however, rushed to show appreciation and support. UFC fighter Marlon 'Chito' Vera also chimed in, saying:

"Yessssir"

Wrestling legend Gable Stevenson commented:

"Don’t you dare start involving politics in sports Bo lol"

User @wowsportscards said:

"Great day Bo. Trump loves you"

Owner of the renowned American Top Team, where Nickal trains, Dan Lambert, wrote:

"Winning"

Check out some of the comments below:

Fans react to Bo Nickal's Instagram post featuring Donald Trump

Bo Nickal speaks on his fighting future, has clear long-term plans in mind

UFC 290: Volkanovski v Rodriguez

Nickal appeared on the "MMA Hour" to speak about his fighting future and the Val Woodburn fight at UFC 290, which he won by TKO in the first round. When asked about his next appearance in the octagon, the three-time NCAA champion made it clear that he was in it for the long haul.

Nickal said:

“There’s a chance (I don’t fight again this year)...I could easily fight two more times. I could fight next week if I wanted, but for me, everything that I’m training for and preparing for is my 10th title defense down the road. I’m not preparing for my next fight. That’s my mindset always, so I’m going to do what prepares me best for 10 title defenses."

Nickal has spoken many a time about a potential fight with Khamzat Chimaev down the line. Furthermore, he has looked extremely impressive since coming into the UFC, with two first-round finishes in his first two UFC fights.

If his performances so far are any indication, Nickal certainly does have a bright future ahead of him.