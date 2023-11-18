“You are the dream” - UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer is living her best life in Italy, and fans are taking notice

Brittney Palmer, the multifaceted personality known for her roles as a UFC ring girl, artist, and model, is currently basking in the beauty of Italy, capturing the attention of fans with her picturesque vacation moments.

Sharing a glimpse of her Italian escapade on Instagram, Palmer unveiled a series of photos showcasing her exploration of Tuscany and Florence. The UFC ring girl didn't miss the chance to savor the local delights, as evidenced by snaps featuring her and fellow UFC personality Arianny Celeste indulging in wine-tasting at Colle Bereto.

Dressed in a stylish black two-piece, Palmer captioned one of her posts with a touch of enchantment:

"A Tuscan dream ✨."

Another post depicted her exploring the streets of Florence, celebrating the art and architecture of the picturesque city with the caption:

"Exploring Florence 🇮🇹 ☕️".

As fans flocked to her comments section, the admiration poured in for Palmer's radiant presence on her Italian adventure.

Fans expressed their sentiments, with one declaring:

"You are the dream. ❤️"

and others praising her stunning appearance wrote:

"Beautiful Tuscan Glow 🌟🌟🌟🌟"

"You are a Dream Woman"

"I like the way you do that right thurrr 😂😂🤙💋"

"Brittney you look so stunning I wish you weremaking those memories with me"

"Cuties 😍 and these fall vibessss 🙌🏽"

"❤️ You look like perfection Brittney"

via. comments on Brittney Palmer's post

UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer recalls the near-fatal accident that turned her whole life around

Brittney Palmer recently shared a poignant chapter of her life, revealing the significant impact of a near-fatal accident that reshaped her journey.

Having been an integral part of the UFC for over a decade, Palmer's life took a transformative turn at the age of 21. Recounting the life-altering incident during a candid interview with SunSport, she delved into the challenging period following a car accident:

"When I was 21, I was hit by a car and I was unable to walk for three months. During that period, I started to realize that everything I thought was completely not it. Everyone who I thought were my friends were not my friends because we just worked together."

Brittney Palmer's perspective underwent a profound shift during her rehabilitation. Instead of opting for painkillers or traditional therapy, she turned to art. Reflecting on this transformative experience, she remarked:

"In the way of rehabilitating, I began to paint, which is something I hadn't done since high school. I wasn't going to take painkillers, I wasn't going to do the therapy, I was going to sit and paint. I fell so in love with it; I just couldn't imagine dancing again."