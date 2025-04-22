"You drop people with those hooks" - Fans loving Liam Harrison's clinical way of teaching his lethal ways between the ropes

British Muay Thai great Liam Harrison is among the most gifted strikers to have graced ONE Championship over the years because of his commitment to honing his technical prowess. The recently crowned WBC Muay Thai Diamond champ gave fans a look into the subtle intricacies of how he generates one-punch knockout power with his patented lead left hook on his Instagram account in association with Muay Hero.
Fans shared their reactions to Harrison's unique technique in the comments section, writing:
"Just from the movement, I can tell you drop people with those hooks 🪝 I like it, mine is similar but more extended with an inward twist cuz I'm taller."
"I love hear the bag when shoot that hook, musica for My ears 💪🏽"
"Oh real subtle. Like "subtlety dropping a bowling ball on a person's face"."
"Technique is amazing 💪🏻"
After seemingly retiring following his second-round TKO defeat to fellow legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang last September at ONE 168: Denver, the 39-year-old will return to the circle in just a few weeks.
Harrison will battle Myanmar's Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout at ONE 173: Denver on August 1 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Liam Harrison shares why he chose to return against Soe Lin Oo
Liam Harrison is cut from a different cloth when compared to even his peers, and it is this sense of warrior pride that pushed him to fight again in ONE.
The Bad Company product said as much in an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin:
"ONE approached me and they offered me to come back. You know what, I'm not f***ing 120 professional fights and then going out on a loss. I refused to do it."
