"You couldn't even fast for Ramadan" - Ryan Garcia calls Devin Haney "fake" as war-of-words heats up between pugilists during fight week

With the date of the upcoming WBC super lightweight title fight inching closer, the tension between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia is heating up.

After going back and forth on social media for several years, Garcia has begun to target Haney personally in recent weeks. He continued the trend on April 15, taking a shot at the champion's religious commitments on X. After Haney ridiculed the challenger for fasting during his weight cut, "King Ryan" took his insult a step further by calling his opponent "fake."

Garcia tweeted:

"Bruh you couldn't even fast for Ramadan. So what are you on about? BRO EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU IS FAKE. FIND OUT THIS SATURDAY."

Expand Tweet

Garcia, 24-1, is set to challenge for an undisputed world title for the first time in his career. Haney, 31-0, recently claimed the WBC super lightweight title against Regis Prograis in his divisional debut.

Haney did not wait long to respond to the jab from his longtime rival, telling Garcia he knows "nothing" about his commitment to Islam.

Expand Tweet

Haney and Garcia will headline a DAZN pay-per-view on April 20 beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney fight card

After six amateur matchups and years of banter, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will finally meet in the ring as professionals on April 20. Though both fighters spent the majority of their careers as lightweights, the two will meet at super lightweight for Haney's WBC 140-pound title.

Streaming exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view under Golden Boy Promotions, Haney and Garcia will be preluded by four undercard bouts.

Expand Tweet

View the full fight card for the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia super lightweight title fight on April 20 below:

Full fight card (DAZN PPV)

(C) Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia, WBC super lightweight title fight

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Sean McComb, super lightweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Dibombe, super middleweight

John Ramirez vs. David Jiminez, super flyweight

Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, light middleweight

Poll : Will Ryan Garcia get outclassed against Devin Haney? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback