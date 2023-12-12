“You finally moved on from Aljo and got a real gf?” - Merab Dvalishvili’s hilarious ‘training camp’ spoof has UFC fans talking

With Merab Dvalishvili reported to be fighting Henry Cejudo in February 2024, the Georgian bantamweight contender humorously announced his focus on training.

Soon after the fight was made public by Hejudo, Dvalishvili posted a video on social media, showing fans his focus on the upcoming bout.

In the video, Merab Dvalishvili is seen boxing a Century BOB with an unnamed woman in the back. Dvalishvili approaches the woman only to close the door and resume his striking drill.

Fans loved the Georgian's 'hype' post and expressed their contentment in the comments. However, some fans chose to joke about the woman in the background in relation to Dvalishvili's friendship with Aljamain Sterling.

One fan wrote:

"Wait! You finally moved on from Aljo and got a real [girlfriend]? Or is that your sister or friend or something?"

Other fans joked that Dvalishvili's post was a result of UFC influencer Nina-Marie Daniele's impact on MMA, writing:

"@ninadrama you're rubbing off on the fighters! No pun intended; best wishes on your camp Mr. Dvalishvili"

Fans who also liked Dvalishvili's tweet announcing the start of his fight camp commented:

"It's called self discipline"

"Let's go!! The Machine is back!!"

"Oh s***! He serious. It's on babaaay!!!"

"Bet if Aljo showed up he wouldn't close the door"

When will Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo take place?

As Henry Cejudo announced on his YouTube channel, his fight with Merab Dvalishvili will take place at UFC 298.

Though it has not been confirmed, many signs point at the two top-5 ranked bantamweights claiming the co-main event spot of the pay-per-view event. The card will be headlined by UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and undefeated challenger Ilia Topuria.

Cejudo is coming off a title fight loss to Aljamain Sterling in May, whereas Dvalishvili has not lost since 2018. Cejudo is a former two-division champion, being one of just four double champions in UFC history.

The fight has not been a confirmed title eliminator, but many would assume the winner of the fight will be in line to fight the winner of the UFC 299 main event.