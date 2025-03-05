"You have to be freaking Chuck Norris" - Elon Musk and Joe Rogan expose Pentagon’s lack of audits, sound alarm on hidden 'inflation tax'

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk, the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency, recently claimed the Pentagon is causing inflation due to its working methods.

Ad

Speaking on #2281 of the Joe Rogan Experience, Musk educated the podcast host on how the United States Bullion Depository, a.k.a. Fort Knox, hasn't had an official audit since the 1950s.

Musk also claimed the federal government doesn't have an effective payment system. Their cheques don't bounce, and hence result in inflation, which the DOGE de-facto head called a tax on the public.

He didn't mince words about the Pentagon. Musk comically made an analogy between the difficulty of making the Pentagon pass an audit and Chuck Norris, whose movies show him doing near-impossible tasks.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"The Defense Department hasn't passed an audit in I don't know how many years. (Rogan says seven years) Yeah, it's like you have to be freaking Chuck Norris. Only Chuck Norris could get the defense department to pass an audit, you know, that type of thing. That's the level of skill you need," Musk said.

Ad

Upon hearing this, Rogan said such a working mechanism wouldn't happen in any functional business. Musk agreed and claimed an accounting error in the Pentagon causes losses of $20 billion to $30 billion.

Check out Joe Rogan and Elon Musk's comments below (56:46):

Ad

Elon Musk suggests a solution to negate wasteful spending of the federal government

Before he became the 47th US President, one of Donald Trump's promises was to cut down wasteful government spending. Soon after taking office, Trump created DOGE with an executive order, with Elon Musk at the head.

Musk's work atop the DOGE indirectly resulted in mass layoffs, attracting widespread criticism, especially from the political left. The billionaire businessman shared insights of his work for the government during his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Ad

After explaining the fraud in the government's expenditure, Elon Musk suggested a solution, saying:

"Even simple things like just requiring that outgoing payments for the treasury computer have a payment code, a comment on what the payment is about, and someone to call about the payment, I think, will have a very powerful effect in stopping wasteful outflows and stopping fraud." (57:35 of the aforementioned podcast)

Musk is confident the wasteful spending of the federal government is the biggest scam in world history. He pointed out that the money lost by the government is not in billions but in trillions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.