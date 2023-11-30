“You would get $1,000,000” – Chael Sonnen unveils the undisclosed payments made by Vince McMahon to WWE fighters during PPV events

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the significance of a pay-per-view event in the combat sports industry.

Sonnen discussed the topic on a video uploaded to his YouTube channel. He explained that featuring on a pay-per-view card or event is the pinnacle of a professional fighter's career.

Sonnen also cautioned his viewers to be wary of the sources they receive their information from, as the inner workings of pay-per-view cards are, according to Sonnen, not very well known.

Chael Sonnen then revealed that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon paid his headlining fighters an undisclosed sum of a million dollars for Wrestlemania.

“I still know enough about pay-per-view to know that if you’re on it, you do good business. It wasn’t just the boxers. Vince McMahon would pay his headlining act of Wrestlemania, which is on pay-per-view, you would get $1,000,000. It was never discussed or wasn’t part of the contract. Whether you walk first or you walk second… You were going to get a bonus cheque for one million dollars.”

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below [2:38]:

Chael Sonnen discusses Ian Garry's next move

UFC welterweight Ian Garry is under heavy fire from fans and fighters alike and his marriage with English sports presenter Layla Anna-Lee is being scrutinized.

Sonnen weighed in on Garry's next move at his upcoming UFC 296 press conference ahead of his matchup with Vicente Luque.

Sonnen advised the undefeated fighter on the importance of his approach by comparing it to the film 8 Mile starring Eminem.

“I know the press conference is likely to be very difficult on Ian if he plans to take the stance of levelling with you the audience... Things are going to be very hard at that point regardless of what that answer is, whether it makes sense, whether it’s logical, whether it’s the absolute truth and people that just want to keep this going, tell them that it’s not true. It’s one of those spots, it’s one of them 8 Miles Eminem moments, when Eminem takes the microphone and he’s about to do a shoot rap but he goes first and he spends those seconds destroying himself leaving the opponent with no ammunition."

He advised Garry to find a way to "take away their ammunition," but to do so in a way that did not harm his own reputation, at least significantly.

Check out his full comments below [4:07]: