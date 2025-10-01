"You only get one brain" - UFC icon reacts to Wanderlei Silva's brutal post-fight brawl KO, issues warning to fighters

UFC veteran Matt Brown recently shared his thoughts on Wanderlei Silva getting brutally knocked out during a post-fight brawl and urged fighters to avoid risking life-altering injuries by continuing to accept fights beyond a certain age.For context, Silva fought Acelino Freitas in an exhibition boxing match in São Paulo earlier this week. The 49-year-old was disqualified in the fourth round for illegal headbutts, which led to both their camps engaging in an ugly brawl after jumping into the ring. During the melee, Silva was knocked out cold by Freitas's son and had to be taken to the hospital for numerous injuries.In an episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast, Brown shared his thoughts on Silva's KO after an extended MMA career and relatively advanced age. He said:&quot;Wanderlei probably got paid pretty decent, but there are other ways to make money. I’ve struggled with this myself. You feel like you’re almost too good to do something else... We have to recognize this isn’t a lifetime sport. The martial arts can be... you can’t be a fighter for such a long time. You only get one brain. You could get your limbs broken. You could get your legs torn off, but when your brain starts going, you don’t have anything left.&quot;He continued:“We’ve got to remember that. Your health is by far the single most important thing in your life. By a large margin. We sacrifice all of our health to chase wealth, and then we get the wealth. I don’t think there’s a single person who wouldn’t trade it all back for their health.&quot; [H/t: MMA Fighting]Wanderlei Silva addresses post-fight brawl knockout with health updateWanderlei Silva recently shared an update on his health after getting KO'd in a post-fight brawl. Silva showed off his swollen eye in a video shared to his social media and claimed he had a lot of headaches.In his post (via @HappyPunch on X), 'The Axe Murderer' also revealed that he'll be undergoing tests for potential head injuries and said:''Look, how my eye is. I have a lot of headaches, I will take tests here in Curitiba to determine if I have any head injuries or not. This was the damage caused yesterday, look there. Thank you, everyone, thanks for all the messages. Really, you are wonderful. It's great to be able to count on friends in times like these. Thanks, guys.''