"You got this Joselyn Paul"- KSI's manager uses USA Boxing's trans-inclusion to taunt Jake Paul's championship ambitions

Jake Paul became the butt of Mams Taylor’s joke in light of USA Boxing’s new transgender policy. According to its new rule book for 2024, natal male boxers who transition to become female are eligible to compete in the female divisions under certain conditions.

YouTuber-turned-professional-boxer Jake Paul has been steadily progressing in the sport. He has set the goal to move beyond commercial success and realize the dream of becoming a world champion boxer.

The 26-year-old has been entangled in an intense rivalry with British influencer-turned-boxer KSI. The latter's manager Mams Taylor has also launched verbal attacks on the younger Paul sibling on several occasions.

Taylor took a stinging jab at Paul while replying to boxing Journalist Michael Benson’s X post about USA Boxing’s transgender policy. He implied that ‘The Problem Child’ can become the boxing champion if he undergoes a gender reassignment procedure and competes against female boxers:

“I want to apologize and retract my doubt in Jake Paul’s dreams to become world champion. It’s very possible now, You got this Joselyn Paul!!!”

Paul and KSI have called each other out for a fight since 2018-2019 but it has not materialized so far. In August 2022, KSI proposed a 'winner takes all' mega-fight between them at the Wembley Stadium. However, fights against high-profile opponents like Tommy Fury and Nate Diaz kept both men engaged.

Mams Taylor blamed Jake Paul for Showtime Boxing’s downfall

Following KSI’s highly anticipated fight against Tommy Fury in October, media outlets claimed that the event sold more than 1.3 million pay-per-views. However, Jake Paul argued that the numbers were inflated and the event was successful because his brother Logan co-headlined the fight card.

While replying to Paul’s X post, Mams Taylor claimed that his failure to sell tickets contributed to Showtime Boxing’s downfall:

“First of all you and Tommy did 550k Globally (most from UK). Secondly, you and Nate barely did 350k. Thirdly, you guys put Showtime in $16M of debt and contributed to their downfall because you demanded crazy undeserved upfront fees, and ppv’s tanked. Fourthly, we did more than 700k but nice try. What else?”

