"You gotta stop posting cap news" - Fans react as reported PPV buys for Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin sparks "propaganda" controversy

Gervonta Davis recently went up against Frank Martin in an exciting WBA lightweight title fight last month at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada. After seven rounds of action, Davis' left hand delivered the damage it's known for, and Martin lost the bout via knockout in the eighth screen.

Given both boxers' popularity, many were unsurprised by veteran reporter Dan Rafael revealing that the fight drew between 325,000 and 350,000 USA pay-per-view buys. However, another well-known personality in the boxing circles disputed Rafael's claims and stated that the fight couldn't cross 150,000 buys.

Boxing insider Rick Glaser recently took to X and slammed the report as "hilarious" and accused it of being part of a larger "propaganda" cycle. Reacting to Michael Benson's X post sharing Rafael's report, he wrote:

"This is hilarious, it didn't even hit 150,000 buys!!! More #PBC propaganda being floated to the media by PBC operatives like #LeonardEllerbe."

Fans soon flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on the matter and weighed in on the "propaganda" claims.

One fan accused Glaser of posting unconfirmed news and wrote:

"You gotta stop posting cap news on here. The fight did more than 400,000."

Another fan wrote:

"They must be lying up a storm because I just read 350K or 325K buys."

One user wrote:

"You really a hater aren't you?"

Another user wrote:

"PBC is known for this."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @RealRickGlaser1 on X

Coach Kenny Ellis outlines bold prediction for potential Gervonta Davis vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko fight

Veteran boxing coach Kenny Ellis recently weighed in on a potential Gervonta Davis vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko fight. Ellis boldly favored his pupil to beat Lomachenko and dismissed the notion of the Ukrainian boxer outperforming Davis.

In a report by Boxing News 24 (via Marca), Ellis shared his thoughts on a Davis-Lomachenko superfight. Predicting a strong knockout by Davis, he said:

"Gervonta Davis can outbox Lomachenko, but no. We're going to knock his a** out so take that psychology somewhere else... When you hear Lomachenko fans and Gervonta critics say the only way Gervonta Davis can beat Lomachenko is by knockout. That's because they really want Gervonta Davis to prove them wrong by boxing Lomachenko because they really don't want Gervonta to bring that smoke."

It's been reported that negotiations for a Davis-Lomachenko bout have resumed after the American boxer's win over Frank Martin.

