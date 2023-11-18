“You guys are the best” - Floyd Mayweather sends special message to Indian team ahead of 2023 cricket World Cup finals

Floyd Mayweather recently sent the Indian cricket team his best wishes for the 2023 World Cup finals. The former professional boxing champion praised the 'Men In Blue' for their incredible performance throughout the ongoing tournament and called them the "best" for making it all the way to the finals.

The Rohit Sharma-led squad went undefeated in the 2023 World Cup and is set for a blockbuster showdown against the Australians at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19. If the 'Men In Blue' defeat the Australian team, they will lift the World Cup for the second time on home turf.

In a recent video uploaded by Vivek Randive on Instagram, Floyd Mayweather can be seen alongside the co-owner and chairperson of the NBA's Sacramento Kings after his team defeated the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week.

The boxing legend congratulated the Indian cricket team on their success and said:

"I want to say to the Indian cricket team, congratulations. You guys are the best for making it to the World Cup finals."

Floyd Mayweather is widely considered among the greatest boxers ever and is one of the most significant cultural influences in the contemporary sports world. He has a perfect professional record of 50-0 and called it a career after defeating Conor McGregor via tenth-round TKO in his last fight in August 2017.

Floyd Mayweather next fight: 'Money' set to face John Gotti III in a highly awaited rematch

Floyd Mayweather is gearing up for his next assignment. The legendary boxer is set to face John Gotti III in a long-awaited rematch during Superbowl Weekend in Las Vegas. While the time and venue are yet to be announced, Mayweather recently confirmed the news of his next bout on social media.

Mayweather and Gotti stepped into the boxing ring for the first time in an exhibition bout back in June. The bout was initially delayed due to both fighters' crews getting into an altercation. After the fight resumed, 'Money' dominated Gotti III for six rounds before the referee stepped in and stopped the contest due to both boxers engaging in excessive trash-talking.

Despite the drama that unfolded at their first fight, it seems John Gotti III has been granted his rematch wish. Combat sports journalist Michael Benson recently took to X and reported:

"ANNOUNCED: Floyd Mayweather will face John Gotti III in a rematch of their exhibition fight that descended into a brawl on Feb 9th/10th/11th in Las Vegas. Exact date TBC."

