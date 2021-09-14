"You guys cannot box" - Jake Paul ridicules MMA fighters for their lack of boxing skills

Jake Paul has once again jibed at MMA fighters for what he believes is their lack of boxing skills. Paul appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, and opened up on multiple topics.

Helwani claimed that he received a text during the interview, which was being broadcasted live. Helwani noted that the text was from MMA legend Vitor Belfort, who challenged Jake Paul to a winner-takes-all fight with $30 million at stake. Jake Paul responded to that by saying:

“Cool, but in escrow. No problem. Like, let’s see the proof of funds in escrow. And, you know, the notion that these MMA fighters think that I’m scared of them is just funny; or that I’m running away. Like, dude, like, guys, I’ve fought four times in the past two years. You can’t really even fight more than that if you’re doing big fights. Like, I’m going back to back to back on these b**ch-a** MMA fighters. Like, line ‘em up. I will take all of them down. You guys cannot box.”

“I out-boxed a five-time UFC f**king champion. Vitor Belfort didn’t even get close to winning that many championships. The notion that you guys (think I’m) scared – You guys cannot box for sh**. There was not one moment in the fight where Tyron was out-boxing me, not one. The notion that you guys (think I’m) scared – I just took out one of your best fighters, Hall of Famer of all time, and sh** all over him on a bad night with a hyper-extended elbow. So, f**k all of you.”

Is a Jake Paul vs. Vitor Belfort fight on the horizon?

Evander Holyfield (left); Vitor Belfort (right)

According to Ariel Helwani, the text that Vitor Belfort sent him read as follows:

“Tell my son to don’t run away, to meet his big daddy. There’s no way out. I’ve got 30 million. Winner take all.”

Vitor Belfort secured a first-round TKO win over boxing legend Evander Holyfield in an exhibition boxing match at the Triller Fight Club event that took place on September 11th, 2021.

In the ensuing days, Vitor Belfort and the Triller head honchos made the aforementioned $30 million offer to Jake Paul for facing Belfort in a professional boxing match.

Also Read

Nevertheless, the consensus is that this fight is unlikely to materialize unless Showtime signs Belfort or co-promotes an event with Triller Fight Club if Belfort is still under contract with Triller. Besides, Paul has several other opponents to choose from.

Get taken down by our dominant MMA coverage. Follow us!

Edited by Bhargav