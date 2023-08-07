"You inspire me so much" - Jutta Leerdam aka 'world's hottest speed skater' pens wholesome message for boyfriend Jake Paul post Nate Diaz win

Much has been made of Jake Paul's relationship with Dutch speed skater, Jutta Leerdam. The two have been seen publically, and have even posted images with each other on their respective social media accounts.

This past weekend on August 5th, Paul went into arguably the biggest fight of his boxing career so far, when he took on Nate Diaz. Paul outboxed Diaz and even dropped him once on his way to a unanimous decision victory, all with Leerdam in attendance.

After the fight, Leerdam, who has been dubbed 'the world's hottest speed skater' by various media outlets, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post, dedicated to Jake Paul. She said:

"I’m so so proud of you. You have only been doing this sport for 3.5 years and make the biggest fights happen. You inspire me so much with your work ethic, the way you think big, and your crazy determination. You are special @jakepaul. My champion."

Check out Leerdam's post, dedicated to Jake Paul here:

Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz for an MMA fight, Diaz presumably accepts

Jake Paul showcased some improvements to his boxing game against Nate Diaz. He scoring a fifth-round knockdown on his way to a decision win over the Stockton native.

In his post-fight interview, Paul issued a challenge to Diaz, offering to fight him inside an MMA cage. He said:

"10 million dollars. PFL. That's the offer. Let's run it back in MMA. Make it fair. I won one. Now it's your chance. In your home territory in MMA. Let's do it.

To this, Nate Diaz replied:

"Yeah, let's do it. We're going to have to try co-promoting real fighting, I do wanna do that. I wanna try and do, but I had a single leg in the first and a choke in the ninth, so I already won that battle."

Check out the interaction between Paul and Diaz post-fight:

Given Paul's signing with the PFL, fans of the pair may see the fight take place sooner rather than later. 'The Problem Child' is yet to make his PFL or MMA debut, and who better to welcome him to MMA than a legend like Nate Diaz?

