"You just gotta be smarter" - Danial Williams says he always picked up valuable lessons from his defeats

Suffering defeats can change a fighter for the worse, but ONE Championship star Danial Williams always sees them as valuable moments to improve.

Before he claimed his fourth win under the ONE banner at Banma Duoji's expense at ONE Fight Night 25 this past October, 'Mini T' was on a four-fight losing streak.

Williams spoke about those losses and how they affected his career in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I feel through losses you tend to be a bit more smarter. When I was talking about Thongpoon not being able to switch things up and not being able to fight a smarter fight in his losses, that's exactly what I learned in that defeats. You just gotta be smarter and you gotta be able to adapt to the different styles."

Williams' drive to learn from his mistakes has made him a favorite for many ONE fans, whether he is competing under kickboxing, Muay Thai, or MMA rules.

For the first time since his April 2021 promotional debut, the 31-year-old will compete in Muay Thai rules at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. His opponent will be emerging Thai star Thongpoon PK Saenchai.

Danial Williams breaks down battle with Thongpoon

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Danial Williams offered his thoughts about how his strawweight Muay Thai battle with Thongpoon at ONE Fight Night 26 might go down.

He said:

"Because he's smaller, I still think he will have the knockout power, by using his pace. He's quicker. But I feel I'll be a little bit stronger. So when I land and then he's gonna be a bit quicker. It's quite even but in different ways, I believe."

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

