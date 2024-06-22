“You keep on looking like sh*t” - Jarred Brooks not impressed by Mansur Malachiev’s time in ONE Championship

It seems everyone wants a piece of 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks. The former ONE strawweight MMA world champion has been called out constantly since joining the world's largest martial arts organization, and the 31-year-old American veteran has met every challenge head on.

However, fellow strawweight star Mansur Malachiev has yet to book a fight with Brooks, despite the Russian fighter's insistence.

'The Monkey God' isn't really interested, and took a swipe at Malachiev in a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, and said he had no desire to really fight the Russian.

Trending

The Warsaw, Indiana native said:

"Not really to be honest. I mean, in my personal opinion, he almost got beat by Saruta and Saruta is like at the bottom levels of that tier. So, I think that Mansur, he gets tired in that second round, I think he cuts too much weight. So, either you move up to the flyweight or you stay down in strawweight and you keep on looking like shit."

Needless to say, Brooks is at the top of the food chain in ONE Championship, and as the former champion, is still in a good position to call the shots.

'The Monkey God' will get another chance at ONE gold in his next fight.

Jarred Brooks to face 'El Gladiador' Gustavo Balart at ONE Fight Night 24 main event for interim belt

With reigning champion 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio out of commission due to an ACL injury, ONE Championship will introduce an interim strawweight MMA world title in the meantime.

Brooks is set to lock horns with 'El Gladiador' Gustavo Balart of Cuba for the interim belt at ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video. The show airs Friday, August 2, at 8PM ET.