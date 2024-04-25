"You know how much that means to me" - Errol Spence Jr. visits fan battling stage three cancer who wished to meet him

Former boxing world champion Errol Spence Jr. won the hearts of boxing fans after he recently met a fan who had a very special request.

John Salazar, who is fighting stage three pancreatic cancer and is under care, wished to meet Spence, who is his favorite boxer. Salazar's brother reached out to social media personality Jarvis Shephard, who conveyed the message to Spence.

To everyone's surprise, the former boxing world champion showed up on Salazar's doorstep with his daughter to fulfill his wish. The duo had a heartfelt interaction and Spence thanked Salazar for supporting him:

"I appreciate you supporting me throughout the years. Hey, you know how much that means to me you saying you want to meet me. That means a lot. I think the stuff that I've been going through, you know, it doesn't mean nothing coz most people have way worse problems than me."

Catch the heartfelt interaction below:

More from Errol Spence Jr.'s interaction with John Salazar

Errol Spence Jr. lost to Terrence Crawford in their welterweight title unification bout in July 2023, which was also one of the most consequential fights in recent history. While talking to John Salazar, Spence admitted that knowing about him helped the former champion lift his spirits:

"Man, when he texted me about it and called me about it, I was like, 'Man, I'm out here just feeling down on myself, feeling like I haven't accomplished anything that I wanted to accomplish'. Then when he called me about it, I was like there's people going through way more stuff than I'm going through."

Salazar, who is confident that he will beat cancer, advised Spence to maintain a positive attitude towards the difficulties of life. In the video below, he can be seen saying:

"This thing [cancer] isn't going to take me out. I never get down on it, I never dwell on it. Coz I feel 99 percent of this right here, is mental. If you think you're sick and you worry, worry, worry, it makes you more sick, I feel. If you just act like it's a regular day... I don't think if I'd wake up tomorrow. No. I wake up thinking I'm going to see my grandkids, babies!"

Watch the full interaction below (1:43):