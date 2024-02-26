“You could literally see the fear in Jon’s eyes” - Fans stirred by Francis Ngannou’s words to Jon Jones while crossing paths at PFL vs. Bellator event

Though a hypothetical matchup between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou appears impossible, fans continue to speculate about the two heavyweights' interactions on each chance they get.

With both fighters in Saudi Arabia for the PFL's inaugural PFL vs. Bellator event, Jones and Ngannou inevitably crossed paths and discussed each other as potential opponents despite being signed to separate promotions. Eventually, coming face-to-face, the two rivals shared a laugh while making fun of each other.

Ngannou was seen poking Jones' midsection and telling the UFC heavyweight champion:

"You need to go back to training"

Expand Tweet

Fans loved the interaction as some stated their belief that Jones was the reason the two never fought in the UFC, citing 'fear' from 'Bones.'

One fan commented:

"You could literally see the fear in Jon's eyes"

Expand Tweet

More fans wrote:

"Jon subs Francis in 1 round"

"Francis being a real one, Jon probably is going to snort a line and go workout"

"Y'all hyping up a fight that's never happening"

"A fat and untrained Jones would kill Francis"

"He needs to go back to MMA training, all this boxing training and he's telling Jon to get back in the gym"

View more fan reactions to Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou's interaction below:

Fans reacting to Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou at PFL vs. Bellator [via @mmajunkie on X]

Francis Ngannou will reportedly face Renan Ferreira later in 2024

Sitting cage-side at PFL vs. Bellator: Champs, Francis Ngannou got a close look as Renan Ferreira knocked out Ryan Bader in under a minute. As he previously announced on Sportscenter, Ngannou was present to see the result of the fight, as his return to MMA would be against the winner of the main event.

Expand Tweet

The PFL confirmed the bout rumors on social media ahead of the Feb. 24 event, putting high stakes on the heavyweight title fight. Ferreira made quick work of the former Bellator heavyweight champion and defended his 2023 PFL heavyweight championship.

With the 21-second knockout win, Ferreira extended his win streak to four and became the only PFL fighter to win the PFL vs. Bellator head-to-head slate.

Should Ferreira get the fight with Ngannou, he would receive his second big payday with the promotion, as fighters who face 'The Predator' will reportedly receive a minimum of $2 million.