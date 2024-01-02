“You’ll dominate 2024” - Conor McGregor “soaring” into the new year with aerial training snap wows MMA fans

Despite the lopsided results in recent years, Conor McGregor still has many loyal fans.

On the first day of 2024 — the day after announcing his next fight — McGregor posted a training still photo of himself appearing to throw a spinning or jumping kick. McGregor captioned the photo by claiming he is 'soaring' into the new year.

The post enthused most of the former champion's fans as reflected in their responses. Many of McGregor's followers expressed excitement to see the Irishman 'dominate' in 2024.

An abundance of McGregor's fans expressed their excitement and anticipation for not only the superstar's return but also his upcoming bout with Michael Chandler. Fans commented:

"Chandler looking at these pictures might pull out"

"The return of the double champ!"

"All the best with the fight Conor"

However, some of McGregor's haters were also active in the comments expressing doubts. Other comments read:

"Do us all a favor and retire"

"Chandler is gonna finish him. Lol"

In accordance with his announcement on New Year's Eve, McGregor will return to the octagon on June 29 against Chandler on International Fight Week.

View more fan reactions to Conor McGregor's Instagram post below:

Fan reactions to Conor McGregor's New Year's post [via @thenotoriousmma on X]

Conor McGregor's New Year's Eve fight announcement

Ending the year with one final major announcement, Conor McGregor released a video on social media announcing his official return to fighting.

After nearly three years away from the octagon for a multitude of reasons, McGregor confirmed his return would be against Michael Chandler on June 29. Though the two fighters most recently competed at lightweight, McGregor announced that the fight would take place at the middleweight limit of 185 pounds.

McGregor and Chandler were first rumored to fight when they both coached the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter against each other in 2023.

Despite the uncertainty that surrounds the fight, many sportsbooks have already released opening odds for the matchup. McGregor has opened as a slight favorite with the consensus having Chandler at around an even-money underdog.