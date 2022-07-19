“You’ll see the gap between good and elite” - Thanh Le plans to show he’s levels above Tang Kai

ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le believes that he’s at a level that No.1 contender Tang Kai has yet to reach, and he plans on showing that distinction in their world title fight.

Le will defend his world title against Kai in the co-main event of ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II on August 26, broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Le said he has no problems with whatever adjustments Kai makes in their fight. One thing is certain for Le, though, and that is that he will be looking to knock out the Chinese star in any way he can.

Thanh Le said:

“If he wants to whip out some of his wrestling, I think I’ll finish him on the ground. And if he wants to keep this standing, then I think you’ll see the gap between good and elite.”

Le has been on an unstoppable run since arriving at ONE Championship in May 2019. Not only is the Vietnamese-American star on a five-fight winning streak, with all of his victories coming by knockout.

The 36-year-old was just three fights into his ONE Championship career when he challenged Martin Nguyen for the ONE featherweight world title. After an exciting back-and-forth, Le connected with a quick right cross that wobbled Nguyen.

Sensing that victory was within reach, Le launched a barrage of punches that put Nguyen to sleep midway through the third round of their world title contest in October 2020.

Since that victory, Le has defended the ONE featherweight world title against Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Garry Tonon. That world title defense was one of the quickest in ONE Championship history, with Le knocking out Tonon just 56 seconds into the first round of their match this past March.

Kai, meanwhile, has built a perfect 6-0 ONE Championship record and is on a three-knockout streak. His latest win was a first-round victory over former No.1 contender Kim Jae Woong at ONE X.

Thanh Le brushes off Tang Kai

Thanh Le’s confidence ahead of ONE 160 is at an all-time high, and describes Tang Kai as just another victim in his storied run.

During the virtual press conference for ONE 160, Le brushed off Tang and said that the Chinese brawler is merely another name on the roster.

“Whoever is the next guy in line, he’s just a number on a piece of paper. He’s the next guy we prepare for and try to knock out. Whoever it is after him, we’ll do the same.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far