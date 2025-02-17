"You look beautiful!!" - Bec Rawlings, Heather Hardy, and others react as Ebanie Bridges shows off baby bump in stunning black-and-white photos

Ebanie Bridges has provided fans with a life update, revealing her baby bump in striking black-and-white photos. The 37-year-old former boxing world champion has been out of the ring since her decision loss to Miyo Yoshida last December, a defeat that cost her the IBF female bantamweight title.

Despite maintaining a low profile after her loss, Bridges made headlines during a trip to Newcastle, England, where she attended Misfits Boxing’s 18th X Series event. Arriving at the Utilita Arena, she surprised many by showcasing her pregnancy which quickly spread across social media.

In a follow-up post, she shared an image featuring a more pronounced belly along with the caption:

“Not long now and we get to meet you Baby B 💙🩵🥹.”

Check out Ebanie Bridges' post below:

The announcement garnered immediate praise from fellow fighters and fans alike. Australian mixed martial artist and bare-knuckle boxer Bec Rawlings responded:

“How exciting 😍 you look beautiful!!”

Similarly, American former boxer and mixed martial artist Heather Hardy commented:

“Auntie Heat. All day ❤️.”

Check out some more reactions below:

Fans react to Ebanie Bridges' recent post. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

When Ebanie Bridges opened up about the challenges ring girls face in combat sports

Ebanie Bridges once shed light on the challenges ring girls face in combat sports and how her journey could inspire emerging fighters.

In a Daily Star Sport interview, Bridges described the overlooked role of ring girls whose contributions often go unrecognized. She emphasized that her early career as a ring girl laid a strong foundation, helping her build a loyal fanbase for her transition to professional boxing.

Bridges also recounted inspiring ex-Playboy model Amber Fields, who, after witnessing Bridges’ progress from ring girl to champion, decided to pursue boxing. She said:

"I'm always supporting the ring girls because a lot of people don't respect them. Even some of the other female fighters, they don’t give the ring girls much attention…"

"You know, obviously I've been there and I also had a ring girl called Amber Fields, she's in America who I inspired to start boxing! She joined Misfits, and she said to me, she goes, ‘You know you inspired me so much because you were a ring girl, and now you World Champion made me want to start boxing.’”

Reflecting on her experiences, Bridges called for increased respect and support for ring girls, urging combat sports to acknowledge their vital contributions:

"For me, being a ring girl, actually, when I then transitioned into actually fighting, I had so many fans from being a ring girl in Australia that they all followed my boxing career. It gave me a good start!"

