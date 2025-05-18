"You can't make this sh*t up" - Aljamain Sterling unleashes on TJ Dillashaw's PED history in fiery rebuttal 

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has unleashed on TJ Dillashaw's controversial PED history following comments made on a recent episode of the JAXXON PODCAST.

Dillashaw told Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson that he could have knocked Sterling out with one arm and dismissed his striking as "complete garbage".

Check out TJ Dillashaw's comments on Aljamain Sterling below:

The two locked horns in the co-headliner of UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022. In this bout, Sterling was able to secure a round-two TKO finish after Dillashaw dislocated his shoulder multiple times during the fight. In the aftermath of the bout, Dillashaw expressed his frustration with his recurring injuries and announced his retirement from MMA.

'Funk Master' took to X to dismiss Dillashaw's comments and claimed that the 39-year-old would not have been able to beat him if he had three arms. He also said that Dillashaw only had a puncher's chance in their bout and agreed to fight him again at the age of 40 or 45.

In another post, he reminded fans that Dillashaw was exposed by his teammates during a previous press conference for allegedly showing them how to use performance enhancers.

"Brother, his teammates outed him at the press conference [claiming] he showed people how to do it! You can't make this sh*t up."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's post below:

Aljamain Sterling favors Ilia Topuria to defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

Aljamain Sterling recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he broke down the Charles Oliveira vs. Ilia Topuria fight and favored Topuria to become a two-division UFC champion.

'Funk Master' pointed out that Oliveira gets knocked down in most of his fights and questioned if his chin would hold up against a heavy hitter like 'El Matador'.

"This [fight] is interesting because Oliveira gets dropped in every fight, just about every fight, the last eight fights, I would say. With that said, we know that Ilia Topuria can crack. If he can touch Charles, the way he hits everybody else, I think it's a bad night [for Oliveira] and I think Ilia is a two-division champion."

Check out Sterling's comments below (9:29):

