"You need a new mind virus" - Joe Rogan and Elon Musk deliver a harsh reality check about present-day mainstream journalism

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, tech mogul Elon Musk joined UFC commentator Joe Rogan, and at one point during the podcast, they discussed the state of mainstream media.

Ad

Rogan discussed how mainstream media networks align with specific talking points, highlighting that only Fox News works to expose fraud and waste uncovered by D.O.G.E., which Musk is the head of. He also mentioned Jeff Bezos' decision to limit certain editorial content in The Washington Post, suggesting that people are tired of the old narrative and want a more varied and nuanced perspective.

Rogan said:

“What's fascinating to me is how much the mainstream media is in line with very specific talking points. You essentially have Fox News on television—it's like the only one pointing out the ridiculous fraud and waste. I know you saw the Jeff Bezos thing in The Washington Post—they're going to stop all the wacky editorials and limit that stuff to wealth and personal freedom or something along those lines.”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

“People just don’t want to hear all this sh*t from these people anymore. It’s almost like you’re caught in an outdated version of the virus, and everybody else already has the immunity to that virus. You need a new mind virus. The one that you're pushing—it doesn't work anymore. It's too crazy."

Ad

Musk then argued that most media outlets are left-leaning and operate in a particular direction. He pointed out that people who get their news from podcasts and X are exposed to multiple perspectives rather than being limited to just one. The Tesla CEO said:

“I think it makes sense because he's just talking about the opinion pieces. So the regular journalism stays the same. The media is incredibly partisan. Almost all of it is left-shifted. If you talk to somebody who gets all their information from what I call 'Legacy Media,' they're living in a different world than if they are listening to your podcast or getting news from X. It's kind of wild.”

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan and Elon Musk's comments below (39:53):

Ad

Joe Rogan slams mainstream media for distorting Elon Musk’s image

In the aforementioned episode, Joe Rogan slammed the mainstream media for distorting Elon Musk's image. He pointed out how Musk’s hand gesture at a poltical event was misinterpreted as a Nazi salute, leading to widespread criticism, accusations and discourse on legacy media channels.

Rogan said:

“The more the mainstream media talks about you in this way, and says you're a Nazi. They're completely distorting who you are and people are going along with it and just like we're talking about Trump derangement syndrome, people have Elon derangement syndrome. I see it where people can't see the forest for the trees.” [02:56:55]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.