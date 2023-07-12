“You’re getting knocked out” - Tyson Fury unleashes menacing trademark threat on Francis Ngannou ahead of epic showdown

Tyson Fury is promising fireworks and plans on making an example out of Francis Ngannou.

After more than a year of speculation on whether the bout would take place, Fury vs. Ngannou was made official for October 28 in Saudi Arabia. The heavyweight boxing champion wasted little time building hype for the fight as he posted a video to his Instagram stories. He unleashed a menacing trademark threat directed towards the former UFC heavyweight champion.

He said:

"Yeah! Ngannou, you're getting it you big dosser, you're getting knocked out. You big stiff dossy, you're getting knocked out!"

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury with a message to Francis Ngannou on Instagram today: “You’re getting it you big dosser, you’re getting knocked out.”



'The Gypsy King' is obviously confident as 'The Predator' will be competing in boxing rather than him going into MMA, so he would appear to have the advantage. The former UFC heavyweight champion, who will be making his pro boxing debut, quoted a tweet that featured the promo for the fight and directed a message of his own mentioning that he is prepared, writing:

"I’ve been ready the past 3 years" [@francis_ngannou - Twitter]

Now that the fight is official, it will be interesting to see what the heavyweights have in store, as they continue to build up the fight and generate interest in the pay-per-view.

Where is Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou taking place?

The highly anticipated heavyweight boxing bout between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 28.

It seemed as though a bout between the two heavyweight champions wouldn't materialize as Ngannou was being linked with bouts against other opponents. But rumors swirled last week that an announcement was imminent. The boxing bout is expected to be a unique spectacle as the lineal heavyweight boxing champion will be fighting a former UFC heavyweight champion that never lost his title, and both are in their prime.

It will be interesting to see who will win and prove that they are the baddest man on the planet, as the event will most likely have plenty of fanfare.

