"You’re not my girlfriend right now" - Daniella Hemsley's MMA fighter boyfriend Akonne Wanliss details their coach-student relationship

OnlyF*ans model turned celebrity boxer Daniella Hemsley went viral earlier this year when she flashed herself after her victory over Aleksandra Daniel at the Kingpyn high-stakes boxing tournament.

In a recent interview with Sun Sports, her MMA fighter boyfriend Akonne Wanliss, who is also her coach, details how he treads the thin line of fulfilling both those duties.

Per Wanliss, who also runs an OnlyF*ns account, he is proficient at switching back and forth between the two roles quite easily, although it is a bit tricky at times. He told SunSport:

"I can switch my mind off and be very militant and be like, 'You're not my girlfriend right now, I'm the coach, and you’ll listen to me.' It's hard, don’t get me wrong, because it’s tough seeing your missus going through the fighter's life, it's not easy."

Wanliss added:

"Sometimes you don’t have a good sparring day, then she’s crying, and you have to choose whether to be by her side and be the boyfriend or be the coach and lift her up...I do feel like a good coach and being able to get the athlete to a certain place mentally or physically."

The 30-year-old holds a pro-MMA record of 7-2 and has fought under promotions like Bellator, Levels Fighting League, and MTK MMA, among others. In his most recent fight at Oktagon MMA in July, 'The Jedi' clinched a first-round TKO victory over Giorgi Cocochuri.

When boxing promoter Eddie Hearn blasted Daniella Hemsley for her post-fight antics

Celebrity boxer Daniella Hemsley's post-fight antics at Kingpyn high-stakes boxing tournament haven't sat right with many in the pro boxing sphere.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn spoke his mind on how the 22-year-old's behavior discredits women in professional boxing.

As per the Matchroom Sport chairman, individuals like Hemsley and promotions like Kingpyn should be kept away from the pro-boxing realm:

"My opinion is I hate it, I hate it [Daniella Hemsley flashing her brests at the Kingpyn event]. We've worked so hard for women in boxing to be respected for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work."

He added:

One thing we must understand is that ain't boxing, and that needs to be pushed. All that stuff, Misfits, Kingpyns, it needs to be booted soo far away from professional boxing. And we really need to disassociate ourselves with what it is."

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments below: