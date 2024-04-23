"You're next bby girl xx" - Elle Brooke fires warning shots at Paige VanZant with KO footage ahead of May 25 clash 

Former UFC star Paige VanZant is gearing up for her boxing debut against fellow OnlyF*ns creator Elle Brooke. The fight is set to headline Misfits 15 on May 25 at NRG Arena in Houston.

The matchup was officially announced by the promotion following its initial leak during Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia fight week. VanZant's return to combat sports marks her first competition since a loss to Rachael Ostovich in July 2021.

In contrast, Brooke, the Misfits Boxing women’s middleweight champion, has been making waves in influencer boxing with a record of 4-1 since her debut in July 2022.

As the anticipation builds, Brooke recently took to social media to share a clip of her knockout victory over AJ Bunker, accompanied by a warning message for VanZant, signaling an intense buildup to their upcoming clash.

Posting the video, the Brit wrote:

“Hey @paigevanzant You’re next bby girl xx”

Check out Elle Brooke's post below:

Expand Tweet

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. UK, with the main event ringwalk yet to be determined. Fans can catch all the action live on DAZN. Additionally, Le’Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm has been added to the undercard, with more fight announcements expected as the event approaches.

Boxing sensation Ebanie Bridges shares initial reaction to upcoming Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant bout

Former IBF female bantamweight champ Ebanie Bridges has added her voice to the chorus of excitement surrounding the upcoming matchup between Elle Brooke and Paige VanZant.

With Brooke set to defend her title against the debutant VanZant, Bridges, a close friend of Brooke, took to social media to share her reaction to the news. Expressing her enthusiasm on X, Bridges showcased her support for Brooke and the highly anticipated fight.

She wrote:

"WOW, this @holdthatelle 😍😍🔥🔥🔥"

Check out Ebanie Bridges' post here:

Expand Tweet