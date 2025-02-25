"You’re writing a check ya a*s can’t cash" - Aljamain Sterling issues fiery retort as Diego Lopes' manager verbally attacks over Movsar Evloev comment

Aljamain Sterling recently got into a war of words with Diego Lopes and his manager on social media. It appears Lopes found it amusing that Sterling believed Movsar Evloev was more deserving of a featherweight title shot, and that led to the two trading shots online.

For context, Lopes is set to face Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant 145-pound title at UFC 314 in light of Ilia Topuria moving up to lightweight after vacating the belt. In an X post, Sterling made it clear that he believed Evloev was more deserving of the title shot. However, he also clarified that Lopes was right about accepting the championship opportunity.

After Lopes reacted to Sterling's X post with laughing emojis, Sterling fired back by asking why he was amused and wrote:

"Exactly. I’m confused on the joke. Please let us in on the joke, Diego. You got the shot over the guy who beat you. Be grateful and make the most of the opportunity."

Lopes' manager Jason House soon responded to Sterling's X post and claimed they were laughing at how "bothered" the former bantamweight champion was and wrote:

"We laughing at how bothered you are by our success. Diego has 5 wins in 16 months. Movsar has 4 wins in 4 years. Diego beat higher-ranked competition as well. Your sole argument is that Movsar barely beat Diego when he had 4 days to prepare. Don't get bitter, get better."

'Funk Master' didn't take kindly to House's words and warned the MMA manager against "talking tough" with him. In a fiery retort, he wrote:

"You sound like a good ol “house” boy right now talking tough to a guy you will see very soon. I hope you talk tough then, my boy. Don’t bring security, and don’t ask the UFC to keep me out of events because you’re writing a check ya ass can’t cash. I said nothing disrespectful to Lopes, so SMD."

Diego Lopes goes ballistic on Aljamain Sterling after ex-bantamweight champ's "knob" diss

During their ongoing verbal warfare, Diego Lopes warned Aljamain Sterling to mind his words.

During his X rant, Sterling slammed Lopes and his manager for getting "sensitive" about his criticism. Reacting to a fan's opinion on the same, he wrote:

"Word. And these knobs, House and Lopes, take that as an insult. Make it make sense, these sensitive mofos."

In response, Lopes issued a stern warning and called on Sterling to keep that "energy" the next time they run into each other in light of the 'Funk Master' threatening his team. He wrote:

"Idiots?? Watch your words. You had my respect and you just lost it. Stay that ignorant and annoying next time. Even more so because I just saw that you are threatening people on my team. Same energy."

