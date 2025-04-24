“You really need to think” - Interim atomweight queen Denice Zamboanga shares why MMA is more brain than brawn 

Contrary to popular belief, MMA isn't just about who hits harder - the mental game plays a bigger role in how each bout turns out.

Denice Zamboanga has proven that time and time again. The Filipino star became the interim ONE atomweight MMA world champion - not just with her hands, but with her head.

Speaking with Atleta Filipina in an exclusive interview, she emphasized the importance of a sharp mind in MMA:

"I always tell them that MMA, this combat sport, is not just a physical challenge. It’s also a mental game. You really need to think."

Denice Zamboanga says mind games from opponents only toughen her up: "Boosted my self-confidence"

The biggest battles aren't always inside the Circle. Doubt, pressure, and outside noise can wear you down long before the physical blows land.

However, when you're as sharp as Denice Zamboanga, all the mental slides like water off a duck's back:

"There are mind games in this sport. And these mind games have boosted my self-confidence."

Zamboanga has dealt with all of it - trash talk, being underestimated, comments from outdated minds questioning whether women belong in this sport and she pushed right through them:

"I think you really have to let go of the thought that this sport is not for women. Don’t think that this is dangerous. Do what you do in training."

Now, only one win away from potentially unifying the atomweight MMA belts, Zamboanga isn't just fighting for gold. She's showing every woman watching that strength doesn't always shout - sometimes, it just outsmarts you.

Zamboanga will be going up against ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex to unify the atomweight MMA world title. The close friends and former teammates will meet as competitors at ONE 173, which takes place on Aug. 2 in Denver's Ball Arena.

Visit watch.onefc.com for more details.

