"You really see who the real dogs are" - Jarred Brooks eager to prove a point by beating bigger Reece McLaren in flyweight debut

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks does not mind giving up a four-inch height advantage to Reece McLaren in their flyweight MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

During a sit-down interview with The MMA Superfan, 'The Monkey God' explained why:

"I love fights like this because it's like, somebody says, 'Hey, fight [this guy],' I'm like, 'Oh, okay, cool.' You really see who the real dogs are at the end of the day, and who really wants to come out and fight and show that they're the best in the world at any weight class."

Trending

Watch the full interview below:

The former undisputed strawweight MMA king has leveraged his world-class wrestling abilities to negate the disadvantages he usually faces as a smaller fighter.

Brooks showcased it in full when he challenged Joshua Pacio for the 135-pound MMA crown in December 2022. Opting to repeatedly ground the Filipino spitfire to counter his near-flawless striking led to him winning his first ONE world championship via unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jarred Brooks throws shade at entire flyweight MMA division

Though Jarred Brooks is still weeks away from making his 135-pound MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 26, he believes his mere presence already threatens the entire division.

In the same interview with The MMA Superfan, Brooks mentioned:

"A million percent. They're probably very mad for the simple fact, they're like, damn. I know how it feels to go against somebody smaller and have that pressure on you. It would be like, damn, I could get beaten by this smaller guy, this might be the end of my career."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback