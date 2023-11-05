"You had a screen in between y'all" - Former UFC light heavyweight champ goes off on Ariel Helwani for calling Chael Sonnen a 'coward'

The MMA Hour beef between Ariel Helwani and retired UFC star Chael Sonnen was one of the most intriguing recent news stories at the center of MMA Twitter and Jamahal Hill offered his strong opinion on the situation.

Hill, the former light heavyweight champion, has made his hatred of Helwani known this year on his YouTube channel and social media. In the most recent video release on his channel's 'Champ Chat Podcast,' Hill bashed the MMA Hour host.

Jamahal Hill criticized Ariel Helwani's comments during the argument, saying:

"Now let's be clear. You were only being tough like this and saying all of these things 'cause you had a screen between y'all. If Chael's in your face in person, you not talking like that. Let's be real."

'Sweet Dreams' has had a negative opinion of Helwani ever since the reporter interviewed Jiri Prochazka on The MMA Hour, to which the Chicago native felt both men spoke negatively about him.

The statements from Helwani that Hill refers to are from the November 1 edition of The MMA Hour. In the episode, Helwani and Chael Sonnen get into a heated argument, mainly involving topics from the fallout of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

Watch the full video of Jamahal Hill's reaction from his YouTube channel below:

Who is the UFC light heavyweight champion?

Once Jamahal Hill vacated the UFC light heavyweight belt due to injury, the 205-pound title became vacant for the second time in two years. The belt was formerly vacated by Jiri Prochazka in 2022.

Due to Hill's absence, the light heavyweight belt will be claimed by either the returning Prochazka or Alex Pereira on November 11 at UFC 295.

The fight will also be the third time in two years that two fighters will compete for the vacant title. Prior to Hill claiming the vacant belt following Prochazka's injury against Glover Teixeira, Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz fought to a draw in the main event of UFC 282.