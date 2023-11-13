"You sell your body online" - Fans react as Paige VanZant seemingly hits back at Sean Strickland for recent comments

Fans have reacted to Paige VanZant clapping back at Sean Strickland for his recent comments.

The UFC middleweight champion is widely known for expressing his unfiltered opinions. As a result, he finds himself in controversies more often than not, and the same happened recently when Strickland took shots at VanZant on Twitter.

Reacting to Paige VanZant's comments about making more money via OnlyF*ns in a day than her entire fighting career, Sean Strickland had this to say:

“Paige Vanzant said she made more on only fans in 24 hours than she did in the UFC. Let's unpack. 1.) You were signed because you're hot. 2.) Women's MMA is lame. 3.) Men will pay more to see you naked than to watch you fight. Stay in school, kids, fighting sucks, lol.”

While VanZant did not name Strickland, her latest Instagram post seems to be in response to the comments made by the UFC middleweight champion. She said:

"Have you ever met a hater doing better than you?….. me neither"

Reacting to VanZant's post, fans were quick to make their opinions heard on the matter. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Lmfao Sean definitely not doing better than you money wise"

"I mean, D'Sean is champ and you went 8-5. Respectfully."

Paige VanZant's UFC record

'12 Gauge' made her UFC debut back in 2014 against Kailian Curran. Kicking off her UFC career with a bang, she secured a TKO victory in the third round. She went on to secure two more victories in the promotion and was expected to be the new flagbearer of women's MMA after Ronda Rousey's departure from the sport.

However, Paige VanZant suffered a submission loss at the hands of Rose Namajunas in 2015, and the hype surrounding her was significantly derailed. Despite winning her next fight against Bec Rawlings, VanZant suffered two subsequent losses against Michelle Waterson and Jessia-Rose Clark.

VanZant then won her fight against Rachael Ostovich in 2019 before losing the fourth fight of her UFC career against Amanda Ribas. Following her defeat against Ribas, '12 Gauge' left the company with a record of 5-4.

