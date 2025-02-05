"You would smoke this b*mm", "Nice stache" - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev mocks Sean Strickland’s new mustache look

As UFC 312 draws near, the excitement surrounding the much-awaited showdown between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland continues to build. However, it’s not just their fighting prowess that’s capturing attention—Strickland’s ever-evolving appearance has also become a hot topic among fans.

The former middleweight champion recently unveiled a bold new mustache, igniting a flurry of reactions across social media. While some fans applauded the retro aesthetic, others couldn’t help but tease the unconventional look.

Adding fuel to the fire, undefeated middleweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev couldn’t resist joining the fun. Chimaev reposted a photo of Strickland’s mustache look, captioning it with laugh emoticons.

Check out Chimaev's X post below:

The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with reactions.

One fan left a comment, saying:

“Nice stache, bro.”

Another wrote:

“You would smoke this b*mm”

Some took on a humorous take, saying:

"Grow moustache like Sean, can you?"

"Egghead"

"Sean Escobar"

Some read:

"Looks like a racist thumb"

"Sean Gayland"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan Reactions On Khamzat Chimaev's humorous reaction to Sean Strickland's moustache.

Sean Strickland slams Khamzat Chimaev over ties to Ramzan Kadyrov in fiery outburst

Over the years, ufc-hall-famer" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Sean Strickland's and Khamzat Chimaev's relationship has shifted from cordial practice partners to verbal adversaries, frequently exchanging jabs through the media. The tension continued to escalate on Wednesday at the UFC 312 media day, where Strickland, without any prompting, launched into a tirade against Chimaev.

Strickland said:

“We need to talk about Mr. Chimaev. Let’s talk about this f*cking guy. I keep hearing ‘Chimaev this, Chimaev that’ but what does the history and facts say about Chimaev?"

He further added:

“Chimaev fled Chechnya with his family because of an oppressive, warlord dictator that killed people indiscriminately. No hate on him, it’s your country. He goes back to Chechnya and he goes back to Chechnya because somebody wants to buy him a G-Wagon and he’s like, ‘Oh yeah! I’ll be that whore. I’ll f*cking do it......And then what happens? The leash gets way too tight.

"The leash gets way too tight, and you know what? I think the U.S. government looks at him like a terrorist now. Why? Because people get murdered all the time in Chechnya, and they completely violate human rights."

Strickland ended by saying:

“So now Chimaev is scared as sh*t and like, ‘I wanted to be a whore but I didn’t want to go full tip.’ No, he f*cking flees to somewhere in [the Middle East].”

Check out Strickland's comments on the video below:

