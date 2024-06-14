“You are Thailand’s hero” - Chatri Sityodtong gives Rodtang massive props after emotional win over Denis Puric at ONE 167

Rodtang Jitmuangnon experienced massive turmoil when he took the Circle at ONE 167, but one man immediately reassured him the moment he left it.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong was one of the first people to console Rodtang after his win against Denis Puric, and he reminded the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion why he's one of the best strikers of all time.

In a video posted on Instagram, Rodtang first went to his wife Aida Looksaikongdin before going straight to Sityodtong amid the loud cheers from the crowd inside Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Sityodtong said in ONE Championship's video:

"You are a legend. Every human has to go through obstacles. You are Thailand's hero. Everyone loves you, ok?"

Rodtang admitted in his post-fight interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson that he nearly broke down following harsh criticism online.

The Thai megastar weighed in at 141.25 lbs during the card's official weigh-ins, more than six pounds over the flyweight limit of 135 lbs, leading to a deluge of unabashed criticism to his social media accounts.

Although Rodtang could handle any judgment thrown his way, the comments made about those close to him were the ones that almost broke him mentally.

Despite the stress he had to endure leading up to his fight, Rodtang was in his class 'The Iron Man' mode against Puric.

Rodtang was a fireball unleashed and showed no signs of slowing down despite coming off an injured left hand earlier this year.

The flyweight Muay Thai king swarmed Puric every chance he got and ultimately claimed the unanimous decision win.

Denis Puric offers his support to Rodtang following ONE 167 barnburner

Chatri Sityodtong wasn't the only person to reassure Rodtang at ONE 167.

Denis Puric, the same man Rodtang faced inside the Circle, was pure class in his support of the Thai megastar.

In a backstage video that was posted on ONE Championship's Instagram account, Puric was seen talking to Rodtang and telling the flyweight Muay Thai king that he's a call away if ever he's needed.

Puric said:

"For me, no I don't care what people say, you and Buakaw are kings. You understand? This is why I want to fight. I don't care if I win, I lose. Hey, don't stress. Don't stress. If he ever needs anything, let me know I'm always there for him. If he wants to talk, anything, call me. I'm always there for him. You come stay at my home, okay? Don't cry, please. You're number one."